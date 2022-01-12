After rolling out the January 2022 security patch to Galaxy S21, Samsung is now making it available for the less than a month-old Galaxy S21 FE smartphones. Since the shipment hasn’t started everywhere, there is a possibility that you’ll get the update while setting up your S21 FE.

Apart from the January 2022 security patch, the update might also include bug fixes and performance improvements. However, you won’t find any new features in it, which is expected from a firmware update. The update carries a firmware version number G990EXXU1BUL5 is currently available in Thailand.

Apart from the Galaxy S21 FE, The January 2022 security patch will also be available for a bunch of flagship Galaxy phones, including Galaxy Note20, S20, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Fold 2, S20 FE 5G, and more. The update will also be available for supported mid-range and entry-level Galaxy phones.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S21 FE users in Thailand can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile