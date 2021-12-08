Microsoft has added an extra security feature to OneDrive for Business and SharePoint.

By default, users are able to download video shared via OneDrive.

Following this change, when users share individual video and audio files, they will now have the ability to create sharing links that prevent recipients from downloading the file.

Recipients can continue to view the files via the in-product OneDrive playback experiences.

This feature will begin rolling out in early December and will complete rollout by end of January.