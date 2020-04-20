Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro rugged smartphone with Microsoft Teams integration now available

Galaxy XCover Pro

Back in January, Samsung officially announced the new Galaxy XCover Pro, a rugged, yet stylish device targeting millions of frontline employees around the world. This device also comes with Microsoft Teams integration, allowing employees to easily use the newly announced walkie talkie feature. The Galaxy XCover Pro device is now available for $499.99 from Microsoft Store and Amazon US.

Highlights of Galaxy XCover Pro:

  • Galaxy XCover Pro is the most stylish and sleekest rugged all-in-one mobile device on the market.
  • The device is IP68 water and dust resistant, and is MIL-STD 810G certified.
  • Pogo pin charging support and compatibility with third-party charging docks.
  • Availability of two programmable keys to create custom actions with one click.
  • Edge-to-edge 6.3” FHD+ Infinity Display with an enhanced touchscreen able to work in any condition, including rain or snow, with or without gloves.
  • Galaxy XCover Pro will also have Samsung POS, a mobile-based point of sale (POS) solution that has been approved by Visa’s Tap to Phone pilot program.
  • The Galaxy XCover Pro is also built with data security in mind and is protected by Samsung’s defense-grade multi-layered Knox platform.

Tech specs of Galaxy XCover Pro:

Dimension159.9 X 76.7 X 9.94mm (218g)
Display6.3” FHD+, Wet Touch, Glove Mode
APExynos 9611 (2GHz Octa-core)
Memory4GB + 64GB, microSD up to 512GB
CameraSingle Front Camera: 13MP, FF, F2.0Dual Rear Camera: 25MP, AF, F1.7 + 8MP, FF, F2.2
Battery4,050 mAh, user replaceable, Fast Charging (15W)
OSAndroid 10.0
SIMDual SIM (EUR), Single SIM (NA)5
NFCNFC (EMV L1)
Augmented RealityGoogle AR Core
DesignFull Screen
RuggedIP68, 1.5m drop (MIL-STD 810G certified)
SensorAccelerometer, Proximity, Compass, Gyroscope
Pogo PinCharging only
Biometric SecurityFingerprint (side)
mPOSmPOS Ready
Hot KeyTwo Programmable Keys
Service LEDAvailable

The Galaxy XCover Pro also comes with four years of security updates.

Source: Samsung

