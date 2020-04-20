Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro rugged smartphone with Microsoft Teams integration now available

Back in January, Samsung officially announced the new Galaxy XCover Pro, a rugged, yet stylish device targeting millions of frontline employees around the world. This device also comes with Microsoft Teams integration, allowing employees to easily use the newly announced walkie talkie feature. The Galaxy XCover Pro device is now available for $499.99 from Microsoft Store and Amazon US.
Highlights of Galaxy XCover Pro:
- Galaxy XCover Pro is the most stylish and sleekest rugged all-in-one mobile device on the market.
- The device is IP68 water and dust resistant, and is MIL-STD 810G certified.
- Pogo pin charging support and compatibility with third-party charging docks.
- Availability of two programmable keys to create custom actions with one click.
- Edge-to-edge 6.3” FHD+ Infinity Display with an enhanced touchscreen able to work in any condition, including rain or snow, with or without gloves.
- Galaxy XCover Pro will also have Samsung POS, a mobile-based point of sale (POS) solution that has been approved by Visa’s Tap to Phone pilot program.
- The Galaxy XCover Pro is also built with data security in mind and is protected by Samsung’s defense-grade multi-layered Knox platform.
Tech specs of Galaxy XCover Pro:
|Dimension
|159.9 X 76.7 X 9.94mm (218g)
|Display
|6.3” FHD+, Wet Touch, Glove Mode
|AP
|Exynos 9611 (2GHz Octa-core)
|Memory
|4GB + 64GB, microSD up to 512GB
|Camera
|Single Front Camera: 13MP, FF, F2.0Dual Rear Camera: 25MP, AF, F1.7 + 8MP, FF, F2.2
|Battery
|4,050 mAh, user replaceable, Fast Charging (15W)
|OS
|Android 10.0
|SIM
|Dual SIM (EUR), Single SIM (NA)5
|NFC
|NFC (EMV L1)
|Augmented Reality
|Google AR Core
|Design
|Full Screen
|Rugged
|IP68, 1.5m drop (MIL-STD 810G certified)
|Sensor
|Accelerometer, Proximity, Compass, Gyroscope
|Pogo Pin
|Charging only
|Biometric Security
|Fingerprint (side)
|mPOS
|mPOS Ready
|Hot Key
|Two Programmable Keys
|Service LED
|Available
The Galaxy XCover Pro also comes with four years of security updates.
Source: Samsung
Comments