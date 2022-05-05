If you use a flagship Samsung Galaxy phone and are looking for a premium smartwatch, you should look no further than the Galaxy Watch 4. It’s one of the best premium wearables currently available in the market. And what’s even better is its price on Amazon.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is now available at $229. If you’re wondering, it’s $50 cheaper than the launch price, which is $279. The discount is available on both 40 mm and 44 mm variants. You can also get the same $50 discount on the LTE model if that’s what you’re looking for.

The Galaxy Watch 4 has pretty much all the features that a premium smartwatch should offer. You can see the list of the key features you get with it below.

Galaxy Watch 4 key features

Galaxy Watch4 sleep tracker monitors your sleep and SpO2 levels continuously.

Accurate ECG monitoring

Advanced workout tracking

Time display

Android 6

Bluetooth

WiFi

You can buy the Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch from Amazon to get it at a discounted price. It is worth remembering that you can pick the color of your choosing and you’ll get the same discount. So, make sure to purchase before it goes out of stock.

