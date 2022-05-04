Apple’s AirPods Max is currently one of the best headphones available in the market. They can compete with Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones. Not only that, but the former can also beat the latter in specs and sound quality. The AirPods Max, with all its benefits, is now available at a discounted price at Amazon.

Apple’s headphones are available in many color options, but if you don’t mind picking up the Green variant, you can save up to $70 on the purchase. The AirPods Max is now available at $479, which is $70 less than their launch price, $549. The other color options include Space Gray, Pink, Sky Blue, and Silver, and you can save as much as $100 on these color variants. Effectively, you can buy these variants at $449, $100 less than the original price.

The headphones come with all the useful features that you’d want to see in a premium headphones. Below is a list of some of the headline features.

AirPods Max key features

High fidelity audio

Active Noise Cancellation

Transparency mode helps you to interact with the world around you

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking

Computational audio for a breakthrough listening experience

20 hours of listening

On-head detection, seamless switching between devices

Effortless setup

You can buy the AirPods Max at a discounted price here from Amazon. Do remember that the deal won’t be available forever, so you need to take advantage of it while it is available on Amazon. If you have been thinking of buying one, you should buy the headphones right now to get the discount.