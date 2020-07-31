After leaking nearly everything else about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Evan Blass aka evLeaks has put the cherry on top by leaking the user manual for the smartwatch.

That manual can be seen here and of course large confirms what has been leaked already over the last few weeks.

It appears for example that the Microsoft Outlook app will replace the Samsung email app, but also that the watch will ship with a PowerPoint remote functionality from the getgo. It will also come with a built-in voice recorder.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will feature Gorilla Glass DX, will have 1GB of RAM, 8 B of storage, feature GPS, WLAN and Bluetooth, and in some versions LTE. They will be water-resistant up to 50m and IP68 / MIL-STD 810G rate.

The 41mm model will have a 287mAh battery , while 45mm has a 340mAh battery with Qi wireless charging, and up to 56hr run time.

This long run time will allow for features such as sleep tracking, including REM phase tracking. The smartwatch will also include ECG, detect stress levels, steps and support 39 different sport modes.

Pricing and availability info has not been leaked yet, but we should know a lot more next week when Samsung announced the smartwatch at their Unpacked event.