Samsung announces Galaxy Tab A8 budget Android tablet

Samsung today announced Galaxy Tab A8, a budget Android tablet with decent specs. The Galaxy Tab A8 comes with a 10.5-inch 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA) TFT display with a slim bezel and a 16:10 common aspect ratio. It also comes with a quad-speaker with Dolby Atmos offering great audio experience.

The Galaxy Tab A8 packs 3GB or 4GB of RAM, 10% faster CPU and GPU for improved performance. And users can choose from 32GB, 64GB or 128GB of storage. Samsung is also offering an expandable microSD card feature for users who need additional storage. The 7,040mAh battery with up to 15W fast-charging will deliver decent battery life.

Galaxy Tab A8 comes with a 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera and brand-new Screen Recorder feature. The Galaxy Tab A8 will be available in Gray, Silver and new Pink Gol9 in Europe in December, and will be available in other regions including the U.S. in January 2022.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Display 10.5-inch* 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA) TFT

*Measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners. OS Android 11 Dimensions 246.8 x 161.9 x 6.9mm Weight Wi-Fi / LTE: 508g Camera [Rear] 8MP AF [Front] 5MP Memory* 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage / 4GB RAM with 128GB internal storage microSD** up to 1TB

*Storage availability may differ by market, model, color, or carrier. Actual storage space availability may vary depending on pre-installed software and by market, model, file size and format. **MicroSD card sold separately. Processor Octa-Core, 2GHz Battery* 7,040mAh (15W Adaptive Fast Charging supported**)

*Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. **The 15W Adaptive Fast Charger is sold separately. Connectivity LTE* Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth® v5.0

*Availability of LTE model varies by market and carrier. Color* Gray, Silver, Pink Gold

*Product color availability may vary depending on market, region and carrier. Connectors Type C USB 2.0, 3.5mm Ear jack Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Gyro, Light, Hall Sensor GPS GPS + GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Audio Quad Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos® Security Samsung Knox, Face Recognition Accessories* Book Cover, Clear Edge Cover, Protective Standing Cover

*Accessories are available for purchase separately.

Source: Samsung