Samsung announces Galaxy Tab A8 budget Android tablet

Samsung today announced Galaxy Tab A8, a budget Android tablet with decent specs. The Galaxy Tab A8 comes with a 10.5-inch 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA) TFT display with a slim bezel and a 16:10 common aspect ratio. It also comes with a quad-speaker with Dolby Atmos offering great audio experience.
The Galaxy Tab A8 packs 3GB or 4GB of RAM, 10% faster CPU and GPU for improved performance. And users can choose from 32GB, 64GB or 128GB of storage. Samsung is also offering an expandable microSD card feature for users who need additional storage. The 7,040mAh battery with up to 15W fast-charging will deliver decent battery life.
Galaxy Tab A8 comes with a 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera and brand-new Screen Recorder feature. The Galaxy Tab A8 will be available in Gray, Silver and new Pink Gol9 in Europe in December, and will be available in other regions including the U.S. in January 2022.
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
|Display
|10.5-inch* 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA) TFT
|OS
|Android 11
|Dimensions
|246.8 x 161.9 x 6.9mm
|Weight
|Wi-Fi / LTE: 508g
|Camera
|[Rear] 8MP AF [Front] 5MP
|Memory*
|3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage /
4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage /
4GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
microSD** up to 1TB
**MicroSD card sold separately.
|Processor
|Octa-Core, 2GHz
|Battery*
|7,040mAh (15W Adaptive Fast Charging supported**)
**The 15W Adaptive Fast Charger is sold separately.
|Connectivity
|LTE*
Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth® v5.0
|Color*
|Gray, Silver, Pink Gold
|Connectors
|Type C USB 2.0, 3.5mm Ear jack
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Gyro, Light, Hall Sensor
|GPS
|GPS + GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|Audio
|Quad Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos®
|Security
|Samsung Knox, Face Recognition
|Accessories*
|Book Cover, Clear Edge Cover, Protective Standing Cover
Source: Samsung