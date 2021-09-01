It’s only September, but the leaks for Samsung’s Q1 2022 flagships are already accelerating.

Early rumours suggest the Samsung Galaxy S22 will be powered by the Exynos 2200 chipset with AMD Mobile Radeon GPU with RDNA2 graphics, offer a triple camera setup with a 50 MP main camera, an ultrawide camera and a telephone camera with 3x optical zoom. The Ultra version is expected to offer a 108 MP main camera.

In addition the series will offer a 120 Hz display, stereo speakers, fast charging, wireless charging and water resistance.

Now onto the new info. Two new Samsung SDI batteries have been certified by the 3C, and the model numbers suggest these are intended for the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra.

EB-BS906ABY has a capacity of 4,370mAh (typical capacity of 4,500mAh), and is heading for the Samsung Galaxy S22+. This is down from 4800 mAh on the Samsung Galaxy S21+.

Meanwhile, EB-BS908ABY has a capacity of 4,855mAh (typical capacity of 5,000mAh) and is heading for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. This is around the same as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The news likely leaked because Samsung is readying for mass production of their new flagships in November, for a January 2022 launch.

Samsung Galaxy S21 sales were down 47% compared to 2020. In a world of folding phones, do normal smartphones still excite our readers? Let us know below.

via SamMobile