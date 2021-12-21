Samsung Galaxy S22 will be the company’s first big release next year, and fans are pretty excited about it. However, the company has some bad news for those who’re waiting to buy it on the first day of its release. According to tipster Jon Prosser, the general availability of the Samsung Galaxy S22 has been pushed from February 18 to February 25.

Samsung is now expected to announce the Galaxy S22 series on February 8 with pre-orders starting from February 9. Samsung was supposed to start taking pre-order on the day the S22 goes official. But now the company appears to have a change of heart and has decided to slightly delay the pre-order and general availability dates due to the supply chain issue, according to sources close to the tipster.

The supply chain issue was one of the reasons why Samsung delayed the S21 FE to 2022. It was supposed to launch in August this year, but things didn’t play out as the company wanted. The S21 FE is now said to go official on January 11.

Coming back to the Galaxy S22, rumor has it that it will be based on the Exynos 2000 chip and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 depending on the region. It will have a 120 Hz screen refresh rate, stereo speakers, fast charging, wireless charging, and water resistance. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will pack a giant 5,000 mAh battery and will support 45W fast charging. The non-Ultra models, Galaxy S22, and S22+ will likely settle on the 25W fast-charging speeds.

