We are in for a treat with the release of the Samsung Galaxy S22. It might encourage current S21 users to upgrade, but is it really worth it? To help you decide, here is a short comparison of the S21 and S22 devices.

In terms of physical differences, those with keen eyes will notice the minor differences between S21 and S22. Apart from the broader selection of colors in S22, the dimensions of the handsets also differ. While the S21 measures 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm and weighs 169g, the S22 only comes at 146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm, and it is slightly lighter at 167g. This apparently affected the display size you’ll get in the newer model. The S22 has a screen measuring 6.1″, making it just .1″ smaller than the 6.2″ screen of S21. This, nonetheless, shouldn’t bother you, as the S22 series significantly highlights portability. Moreover, the screen of S22 still comes with the same specs as what S21 has, such as the flat FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity-O Display, HDR10+ certification, and 120Hz refresh rate.

On the other hand, while the memory available for S21 and S22 remains the same (8GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB internal storage), the latter comes with a higher spec for the processor. Indeed, from the Snapdragon 888, the S22 gets a boost with the integration of a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU. This, despite the unchanged RAM, should give users a phone with a better and faster performance. This new processor will also compensate for the smaller 3700mAh battery of S22 (S21 has 4000mAh), allowing it to optimize the phone’s battery performance.

The last and probably the most significant difference between the two phones are the cameras integrated into them. While they both have the 10MP (f/2.2) front cameras, the details of the rear cameras in them vary. From the 12MP (f/1.8) wide lens of S21, S22 now boasts a 50MP (f/1.8) wide lens. This, however, doesn’t come with a tradeoff. From the 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens in S21, S22 now only comes with a 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. On a positive note, the two can still shoot 8K/24FPS and 4K/60FPS videos.

For a more detailed comparison between the two, here is a detailed table of their specs: