The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is still relatively new, but the newly released S22 line has already stolen its spotlight. The series has three models to offer, and S22+ is one of its main attractions. It sports a good balance between the base features of the basic S22 and the top-notch specs of the S22 Ultra. However, if you already have the S21+ from last year, is it really worth the upgrade? Let us help you weigh the specifications of the two devices.

The S22+ differs from S21+ in a very minimal manner when it comes to their physical build. Two additional colors (green and rose gold) are available for the newer S22+ model, but it comes with a moderately more compact and more lightweight body. Nonetheless, it still features the rounded edges found in the S21 series to provide comfort.

The RAM and storage of the two phones are also maintained at 8GB RAM with either 256GB or 128GB internal storage. However, the S22+ comes with a better processor by giving us the latest 4nm Exynos 2200, the fastest chip ever used in a Galaxy S series smartphone. This can translate to better performance while keeping the battery power consumption of the S22+ at low levels.

Adding to the performance improvement of the S22+ model is the Wi-Fi 6E, which allows the phone to experience faster wireless speeds and lower latencies. It can also charge its battery in around 20 minutes, just like all the devices in the S21 line (thanks to the 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0 feature). Yet, it’s important to note that the S22+ has a lower battery capacity at 4500mAh compared to the 4800mAh of S21+. The 4nm Exynos 2200 processor in S22+ can aid in the battery usage to balance this, but some might still want the one offering a higher battery capacity.

Lastly, the cameras of S22+ and S21+ are built differently due to the changes made in the lenses used. In S21+, the rear camera has a 12MP (f/1.8) wide, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, and a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens. Meanwhile, the S22+ brags a 50MP (f/1.8) wide, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, and a 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. This can make big changes in the picture quality of images shot since the wide-angle lens increases your horizontal scope, while a telephoto lens allows you to focus on a subject from far away.