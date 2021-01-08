Samsung is set to launch its new Samsung Galaxy S21 range on the 14th, but before then there are still a few more leaks possible.

Evan Blass has revealed that when you pre-order a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, you will be entitled to a free gift, which includes the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy SmartTags.

It is not clear from the ad whether it will be a choice of the Bluetooth accessories or both.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is Samsung’s new generation of truly wireless headphones which crucially will come with upgraded Active Noise Cancellation.

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag are Samsung’s Tile-like Bluetooth trackers which would work worldwide using the SmartThings Find crowd-sourced mesh network.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a 6.8-inch screen which supports the S-Pen, large 4-lens camera module with a 108-megapixel sensor, zoom, and ultra-wide, supported by a laser autofocus sensor. A render of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus has leaked earlier, which can be seen here.

Galaxy S21 Galaxy S21 Plus Galaxy S21 Ultra Processor Snapdragon 888 5G Snapdragon 888 5G Snapdragon 888 5G Storage 256GB 256GB 256GB, 512GB option Screen size 6.2-inch 6.7-inch 6.8-inch Camera 64-megapixel triple camera modules 64-megapixel triple camera modules 108-megapixel S-Pen no no Yes Colour violet, gray, white, and pink violet, silver and black silver and black Launch Date 14/2/2021 14/2/2021 14/2/2021

The handset will be available in “Phantom Silver” and black. The device is being launched on the 14th January at an Unpacked event and will hit shelves on the 29th January 2021.