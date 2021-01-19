In a yearly tradition, immediately following a launch of a smartphone we have the extensive teardown videos, and today YouTube channel PBKReviews were the first with the Samsung Galaxy S21.

This year the team took apart the regular Samsung Galaxy S21, and they generally have good things to report.

Going by their 8-minute video, the components of the device is easy to access, and the team found improvements in the speaker and the use of a 3D graphite layer to improve the cooling of the processor. They also found the use of a multi-layer circuit board to improve space utilization.

They eventually handed the device a 7.5/10 repairability score, which means common repairs should be fairly simple.

See their teardown video below.

via Neowin.