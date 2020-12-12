YouTube channel RandomStuff 2 has posted another hands-on video of the as-yet-unreleased Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, comparing it this time to the iPhone 12 Pro.

The video does a good job showing off the narrow and now symmetrical bezels of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, and the side-by-side view lets one compare the punch-hole camera with the iPhone 12 Pro notch.

It’s little more than a month before the Samsung Galaxy S21 range will be launched on the 14th January 2021, and this means prototype handsets have been out for field testing for some time.

See the video below:

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ will have a 6.7-inch 120 Hz flat Full HD+ screen with a plastic back, likely powered by the Exynos 2100 / Snapdragon 888 chipset, with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, running Android 11 with One UI 3.0, 4,800 mAh battery , 25W fast charging (15w charger included).

It is said to have 3 cameras, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x Hybrid zoom, with 8K video.

The handset should be available in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet.

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ is expected to retail for € 1,050.

See the earlier leaked video here.