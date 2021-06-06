More and more details regarding the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) are leaking, with the latest info giving us some insight on the pricing of the handset.

As per previous rumours, the Galaxy S21 FE will feature Circa 6.4-inch flat display and will measure 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm (9.3mm with the rear camera bump). The smartphone is expected to powered by an Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with 128GB/256GB internal storage. The smartphone is also expected to offer 5G connectivity and offer a large 4500 mAh battery.

Today the South Korean Herald has added a bit more info, revealing the handset is set to retail for between 700,000 won and 800,000 won (~$630 and $720). This is considerably cheaper than the 899,800 won (~$810) the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched at last year.

Samsung will reportedly be marketing the device as a Note 20 successor, though the only similarity between the two devices is that they will both be launched in the second half of the year, with the Galaxy S21 FE expected to be launched in August 2021 and hit shelves later the same month, sharing the stage with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

via PhoneArena