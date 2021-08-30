Samsung has surprised the tech industry by announcing that it won’t release a Note series this year, but thankfully, it’s the only smartphone to be excluded from the company’s device portfolio. Much like last year, Samsung has plans to release a toned-down version of the Galaxy S21, called Galaxy S21 FE, the rumors of which have been doing the rounds for quite a while now. In fact, the company is readying the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE for a launch on September 8, according to sources close to popular tipster, Mauri QHD.

Interestingly, the Galaxy S20 FE, the predecessor of S21 FE, was launched in October last year. And if the tipster is to be believed, the S20 FE successor will be releasing a month earlier, though it remains unclear when the upcoming smartphone will be up for sale. In all likelihood, Samsung will start taking pre-orders for the smartphone a day after the launch of the smartphone, or sooner than that.

Earlier rumors suggest the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and 6GB or 8GB of RAM, with 128 GB and 256 GB of storage. It will support 4G LTE bands, 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. It is also expected to have a 6.4 inch AMOLED screen, and a 32 MP punch-hole selfie camera. It reportedly has an in-display fingerprint reader and is 155.7×74.5×7.9mm in size, with an IP68 rating.

The handset will support two chargers, the EP-TA800(25W) and EP-TA845 (45W) which will charge a 45,000 mAh battery. Unfortunately, users will have to decide at purchase time, as the box is expected to include neither.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be available in Black, White, Purple, and Green.