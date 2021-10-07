In what could be considered a move to reshape its smartphone strategy, Samsung has reportedly cancelled the Note series in favor of foldable phones, and while that was surprising, the South Korean tech firm seems to be taking some controversial decisions regarding the release of its upcoming smartphones.

According to a report published by SamMobile, Samsung has delayed the launch of Galaxy S22, the company’s upcoming flagship. We don’t know the exact date, but the report does say that the official launch event has been moved from January.

The Galaxy S22 won’t be the only Samsung phone that will be postponed. The S21 FE will also face a delay. And if the report is to be believed, Samsung is planning to release the toned-down version of the S21 in January next year. Long story short, the Galaxy S21 FE will take up S22’s January release slot. However, it’s highly unlikely that Samsung will hold a dedicated event for the launch of the S21 FE, instead, the company may launch it via a press release.

However, the report doesn’t shed light on what led to this postponement of the S22 launch. One possible reason that could come up in everybody’s mind is the ongoing global chip shortage. Interestingly, the report contradicts what rumors suggested — that Samsung cancelled the Galaxy S21 FE launch due to supply chain issues. To sum it up, we won’t get any new high-end Samsung phones in Q4 of 2021.

GALAXY S22 RUMORED SPECS

If rumors are to be believed, the upcoming Galaxy S22 series will be powered by Exynos 2200 chipset with AMD Mobile Radeon GPU with RDNA2 graphics. Rumor also has it that it’ll have a triple camera setup — a 50 MP main camera, an ultrawide camera, and a telephone camera with 3x optical zoom. The Ultra version is expected to offer a 108 MP main camera. Other features include a 120 Hz display, stereo speakers, fast charging, wireless charging, and water resistance.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra will support a 45W charging speed, which is expected to be significantly better than the 25W that’s used in the Galaxy S21. The 45W charger is certainly not the fastest charger right now as Xiaomi 11T Pro rocks a 120W, which can take the battery from 0 to 100 percent in 23 minutes.

