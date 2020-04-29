Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra to get a white color variant

Early this year, Samsung announced the new Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra devices. These devices are available in Cosmic Black, Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, or Cloud Pink colors. Recently, we reported that Samsung is planning to release the Galaxy S20 range in Cosmic White color exclusively for Verizon in the US. Today, it was revealed that Samsung will release Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra white color variants around the world. But in some regions, it will be exclusive to carriers like Verizon.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G delivers super-speed processing and a complete pro kit of camera features—including the groundbreaking 100x Space Zoom and cutting-edge AI—in an immersive 6.9-inch Infinity-O display.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G is fully decked out with a pro-grade camera system, 30x Space Zoom, super-fast charging, and cinematic 6.7-inch Infinity-O display.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G has an expansive 6.2-inch Infinity-O display and 30x Space Zoom.

via: WinFuture