It appears Samsung has added another colour option to the range of its flagship smartphone.

Evan Blass, AkA evLeaks has revealed that Samsung is going to make a Cloud White option available to Verizon buyers.

This adds to the previous available Cosmic Black, Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, or Cloud Pink.

The new Galaxy S20 series is now available for order around the world. Amazon is offering Samsung Galaxy Buds and Samsung Duo Wireless Charging Station for free with every Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra purchase.

