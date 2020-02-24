The competitive reviews of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max continue to pour in. We have seen one camera test over the weekend which did not deliver a very competitive result for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, but maybe the device required a bit more extreme conditions.

Danny Winget put the super stabilization on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra to the test in a short 3-minute video, and at normal walking pace there is not much to choose between the two, but when he goes jogging with the handset the S20 Ultra video output appears to be even smoother than when walking, and certainly much better than the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The result may be due to the improvements in the Optical Image Stabilization in the S20 Ultra, due to adding an additional axis to the stabilization, and of course, improved processing of the video.

See the test in the short video below.