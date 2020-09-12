Samsung is confirmed to launch a toned-down version of the Galaxy S20 smartphone and as is the case with pretty much all the high-end smartphones, the specifications of the S20 FE got were leaked before the official launch date. We’ve been hearing rumors that the new variant of the S20 will be launched in the month of October and while these are just rumors, the fact that the smartphone has surfaced on various certification sites hints that Samsung is quite close to releasing the S20 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE recently passed through China’s TENAA certification site. This also hints that the launch could be near but apart from that, it also confirms some of the key specifications. According to the TENAA certifications site, the smartphone with model number SM-G7810 features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and has support for 15W fast charging — previous rumors also suggested the exact same specs. Rumor also has it that the S20 FE will pack a huge 4,500mAh battery, something that the TENAA agency also corroborates.

The Galaxy S20 FE is going to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor(or Exynos 990), which also powers the original S20. The display of the S20 FE is also expected to be as smooth as that of the original S20, as the former also features a display that has a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Much like the original Galaxy S20, the S20 FE will have a 3.3mm hole to house the front-facing camera. The smartphone is IP68-rated and that means the smartphone can withstand dust, dirt, and sand, and are resistant to submersion up to a maximum depth of 1.5m underwater for up to thirty minutes.

Previous rumors suggested that the Galaxy S20 FE will have at least 128GB of internal storage capacity and will be powered by Android 10-based OneUI 2.5, which will also come pre-installed in Samsung Galaxy Note20.

The Galaxy S20 FE is rumored to launch next month and might cost at around $750.

via GSMArena