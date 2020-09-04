Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has received 3C certification with 15W charging

Samsung is confirmed to release a toned-down version of Galaxy S20 called Galaxy S20 FE and while the company didn’t say a word on the release date, the S20 FE could hit the market really soon as the 5G variant of the smarpthone has received 3C certification. A few days ago, the upcoming Galaxy phone also passed through the Bluetooth SIG certification site, hinting that Samsung is close to releasing the smartphone.

The 3C certification suggests that the Galaxy S20 FE will support 15W fast charging technology, which, in turn, means the S20 FE will take more time to fully charge it battery than the original Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus, both of which supports fast charging of up to 25W.

The Galaxy S20 FE is going to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor(or Exynos 990), which also powers the original S20. The display of the S20 FE is also expected to be as smooth as that of the original S20, as the former also features a display that has a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Much like the original Galaxy S20, the S20 FE will have a 3.3mm hole to house the front-facing camera. The smartphone is IP68-rated and that means the smartphone can withstand dust, dirt, and sand, and are resistant to submersion up to a maximum depth of 1.5m underwater for up to thirty minutes.

Previous rumors suggested that the smartphone will have at least 128GB of internal storage capacity and will be powered by Android 10-based OneUI 2.5, which will also come pre-installed in Samsung Galaxy Note20.

The Galaxy S20 FE is rumored to cost around $750 and launch in October 2020.