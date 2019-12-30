Last month, we reported that the Samsung Galaxy S11 5G was certified by the China Compulsory Certificate. The certification revealed that the Galaxy S11 and S11e will support the 25W fast charging, while the S11 Plus will have support for 45W fast charging- much like the Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

Today, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology certified the Galaxy S11 5G in China. Here it shows that the device will support 5G.

According to renowned leakster Ice Universe, Samsung will reportedly officially release the Galaxy S11 series of smartphones on February 11, or if not, February 18th.

Thanks, Mitul, for the tip.

Source: Indiashopps