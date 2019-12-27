Samsung will have a busy 2020 with plenty of interesting products to offer. One of the most interesting products that the company is going to launch in the next year is the Samsung Galaxy S11, the release date of which is now leaked.

According to renowned leakster Ice Universe, Samsung might release the Galaxy S11 series of smartphones either on February 11 or on February 18. It’s more likely to launch on February 18, as per the leakster.

Currently, there are two versions of the Galaxy S11 release date: February 11 and February 18. I believe more in the former. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 27, 2019

As per leaked renders, the Galaxy S11 is going to feature a hole-punch design, but this time around it will be located at the center, as opposed to the Galaxy S10, on which the hole-punch was located at the right corner of the display. This will make the upcoming S11 look a lot like the Note 10 series smartphones. The S11 is also likely to continue the trend of the flagship Galaxy smartphones having a curved display. However, in S1, the curvature appears to be slightly lesser than what we saw on its predecessor, the Galaxy S10.

Galaxy S11 series of smartphones are expected to come with both 4G and 5G capability and powering the smartphone will either be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC or an Exynos 990 SoC (depending on the market). It’ll run Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 out of the box.

The S11 will feature a huge 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HMX sensor, which by the way is going to be better than the one you find on the recently-released Mi Note 10 and Mi MIX Alpha. The smartphone will ship with useful camera features and these include Director’s View Mode, Night Hyperlapse, Single Take Photo, Vertical Panoramas, and custom filters.

The S11 Pro, on the other hand, is rumored to be one of the best camera smartphones that Samsung has ever produced, as per the renowned leaker Ice Universe.