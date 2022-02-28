Samsung has started the rollout of the February 2022 security patch to the Galaxy Note 9 smartphones. However, the update is currently limited to Note 9 users in select countries, including Austria, Bulgaria, Caucasus countries, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Nordic countries, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, the Baltic region, the Netherlands, and Uzbekistan. The update will soon be available for users living outside of the aforementioned regions.

The February 2022 update carries a firmware version number N960FXXS9FVB1, but apart from the security patch, the update includes no new features and changes. However, the update could include general bug fixes and performance improvements.

As noted by SamMobile, the new February 2022 security patch includes fixes for more than 60 privacy and security vulnerabilities.

The February 2022 security patch is already available for Galaxy S20 Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy Z Flip 5G. And apart from these phones, the firmware update will also be available to other supported premium, mid-range, entry-level Galaxy smartphones.

It’s worth noting that the Galaxy Note 9 is not eligible to get the One UI 4.0 update, which is based on Android 12. Last year, Samsung also announced that it’d stop pushing monthly security updates to Note 9. However, it doesn’t mean Note 9 users will stop getting security updates.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Note 9 users can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.