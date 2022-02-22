Samsung is now rolling out the February 2022 security patches to users in both international markets and the USA. The latest Android security patch is now available in carrier-locked variants of the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra.

The February 2022 security patch is rolling out through a firmware update carrying version number G98xUSQS2EVB3. Besides fixes for the security vulnerabilities, the update includes no new features as you’d expect. However, the update might include general bug fixes and performance improvements.

Meanwhile, the February 2022 security patch fixes more than 60 user privacy and data security vulnerabilities.

The February 2022 security patch is also available for Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy Z Flip 5G. And apart from these phones, the firmware update will also be available to other supported premium, mid-range, entry-level Galaxy smartphones.

In the meantime, Galaxy 20 users can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile