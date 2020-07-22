Last night we had the specs of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which turned out to be a real powerhouse, and today Winfuture also posted the specs of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the junior member of the lineup.

Unfortunately, the handset contrasts rather badly with its higher-end brother.

The Samsung Galaxy Note for example has a flat, lower-resolution 60 Hz screen, unprotected by Gorilla Glass 7 like the Note 20 Ultra, has a metal frame but a plastic back, has an S-Pen with higher latency (26 ms vs 9ms) than the Note 20 Ultra, has no expandable storage and is available in both 5G and just LTE.

The camera cluster features a 12-megapixel sensor with huge sensor pixels that have an edge length of 1.8 micrometers and support dual-pixel autofocus, another 12 megapixel sensor with an f / 2.2 aperture and at least 1.4 micrometer sensor pixels, which is used for ultra-wide-angle shots. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and a 64 megapixel sensor which is used triple optical zoom and which has an f / 2.0 aperture with 1.0 micrometre wide pixels. The cameras offer 30x space zoom and 8K videos recording.

The front-facing camera has 10-megapixels with dual-pixel autofocus and f / 2.2 aperture and .22 micron sensor pixels.

The device does offer dual SIMs, a 4300mAh battery with quick charging up to 50% in 30 minutes, reverse wireless charging and wireless Dex.

Like the Note 20 Ultra, the Note 20 also features Microsoft’s Project Cloud optimisation and OneNote syncing.

Gallery

See the full specs below: