Last night we had the specs of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which turned out to be a real powerhouse, and today Winfuture also posted the specs of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the junior member of the lineup.
Unfortunately, the handset contrasts rather badly with its higher-end brother.
The Samsung Galaxy Note for example has a flat, lower-resolution 60 Hz screen, unprotected by Gorilla Glass 7 like the Note 20 Ultra, has a metal frame but a plastic back, has an S-Pen with higher latency (26 ms vs 9ms) than the Note 20 Ultra, has no expandable storage and is available in both 5G and just LTE.
The camera cluster features a 12-megapixel sensor with huge sensor pixels that have an edge length of 1.8 micrometers and support dual-pixel autofocus, another 12 megapixel sensor with an f / 2.2 aperture and at least 1.4 micrometer sensor pixels, which is used for ultra-wide-angle shots. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and a 64 megapixel sensor which is used triple optical zoom and which has an f / 2.0 aperture with 1.0 micrometre wide pixels. The cameras offer 30x space zoom and 8K videos recording.
The front-facing camera has 10-megapixels with dual-pixel autofocus and f / 2.2 aperture and .22 micron sensor pixels.
The device does offer dual SIMs, a 4300mAh battery with quick charging up to 50% in 30 minutes, reverse wireless charging and wireless Dex.
Like the Note 20 Ultra, the Note 20 also features Microsoft’s Project Cloud optimisation and OneNote syncing.
See the full specs below:
|Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series
|model
|Note 20 Ultra 5G
|Note 20 (5G)
|operating system
|Android 10 with Samsung One UI
|CPU
|Exynos 990 2.7 GHz Octacore CPU
|Display
|6.9 inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display, 120 Hz, aspect ratio 19.3: 9, Gorilla Glass 7
|6.7 inch Super AMOLED, 60 Hz
|resolution
|WQHD / 3200 x 1440 pixels, 508 ppi
|FHD + / 2400 x 1080 pixels, 393 ppi
|Storage
|12 GB RAM, 256/512 GB (other storage options possible), MicroSD
|8 GB RAM, 256 GB
|Main camera
|Triple camera, 108 MP aperture f / 1.8, 12 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 12 MP 5x optical zoom f / 3.0, laser auto focus, 50x space zoom
|Triple camera, 12 MP aperture f / 1.8, 12 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 64 MP telephoto 3x optical zoom f / 2.0, 30x space zoom
|Front camera
|10 MP (f / 2.2, autofocus)
|Video
|Up to 8K recording (main camera)
|Cellular
|2G, 3G, 4G / LTE, 5G-ready
|links
|Dual SIM + eSIM, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C (Gen 3.2), NFC, WiFi 6, Wireless DeX
|safety
|Face recognition, on-screen fingerprint reader, Samsung Pay, Samsung Knox, IP68
|S-Pen
|Latency 9 ms
|Latency 26 ms
|battery pack
|4500 mAh, quick charge, induction charging
|4300 mAh, quick charge, induction charging
|Colours
|Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze
|Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green
|Dimensions
|164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm
|161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm