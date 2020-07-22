Last night we had the specs of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which turned out to be a real powerhouse, and today Winfuture also posted the specs of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the junior member of the lineup.

Unfortunately, the handset contrasts rather badly with its higher-end brother.

The Samsung Galaxy Note for example has a flat, lower-resolution 60 Hz screen, unprotected by Gorilla Glass 7 like the Note 20 Ultra, has a metal frame but a plastic back, has an S-Pen with higher latency (26 ms vs 9ms) than the Note 20 Ultra, has no expandable storage and is available in both 5G and just LTE.

The camera cluster features a 12-megapixel sensor with huge sensor pixels that have an edge length of 1.8 micrometers and support dual-pixel autofocus,  another 12 megapixel sensor with an f / 2.2 aperture and at least 1.4 micrometer sensor pixels, which is used for ultra-wide-angle shots. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and a 64 megapixel sensor which is used triple optical zoom and which has an f / 2.0 aperture with 1.0 micrometre wide pixels.  The cameras offer 30x space zoom and 8K videos recording.

The front-facing camera has 10-megapixels with dual-pixel autofocus and f / 2.2 aperture and .22 micron sensor pixels.

The device does offer dual SIMs, a 4300mAh battery with quick charging up to 50% in 30 minutes, reverse wireless charging and wireless Dex.

Like the Note 20 Ultra, the Note 20 also features Microsoft’s Project Cloud optimisation and OneNote syncing.

See the full specs below:

Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series
modelNote 20 Ultra 5GNote 20 (5G)
operating systemAndroid 10 with Samsung One UI
CPUExynos 990 2.7 GHz Octacore CPU
Display6.9 inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display, 120 Hz, aspect ratio 19.3: 9, Gorilla Glass 76.7 inch Super AMOLED, 60 Hz
resolutionWQHD / 3200 x 1440 pixels, 508 ppiFHD + / 2400 x 1080 pixels, 393 ppi
Storage12 GB RAM, 256/512 GB (other storage options possible), MicroSD8 GB RAM, 256 GB
Main cameraTriple camera, 108 MP aperture f / 1.8, 12 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 12 MP 5x optical zoom f / 3.0, laser auto focus, 50x space zoomTriple camera, 12 MP aperture f / 1.8, 12 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 64 MP telephoto 3x optical zoom f / 2.0, 30x space zoom
Front camera10 MP (f / 2.2, autofocus)
VideoUp to 8K recording (main camera)
Cellular2G, 3G, 4G / LTE, 5G-ready
linksDual SIM + eSIM, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C (Gen 3.2), NFC, WiFi 6, Wireless DeX
safetyFace recognition, on-screen fingerprint reader, Samsung Pay, Samsung Knox, IP68
S-PenLatency 9 msLatency 26 ms
battery pack4500 mAh, quick charge, induction charging4300 mAh, quick charge, induction charging
ColoursMystic Black, Mystic BronzeMystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green
Dimensions164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm
