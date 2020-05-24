We have earlier seen renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note20 based on leaked CAD files meant for case manufacturers, and today we have the larger Samsung Galaxy Note20+ receiving the same treatment.

The renders were created by Pigtou, based on dimensions leaked by OnLeaks, and are likely accurate for the case, but cant provide full details on the camera configuration for example.

The renders show that, at 165mm long, 77.2mm wide and 7.6mm thick, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus is slightly bigger than the Note 20 and also larger than the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. It seems to be about the same thickness, however.

The screen is 6.9 inches, and more curved than the Note20, and the S-Pen silo has also been moved to the left side. The renders confirm a punch-hole rather than the rumoured under-screen camera, and the device has a prominent camera hump, likely for a periscope camera.

The handset is expected to hit the market in August, along with the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2.

See the handset rendered in video below: