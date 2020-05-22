Soon after you get case CAD specifications leaks you usually see high-quality renders of upcoming phones, and that is exactly what we have today – a peek at still unreleased Samsung Galaxy Note20.

Created by Pigtou, the render shows a tweaked design with the volume buttons moved to the right side of the phone and the S-Pen silo to the left.

The Note20 offers a 6.7-inch screen, and the device measures 161.8 x 75.3 x 8.5 mm, slightly thicker than the Note 10. This appears mainly due to the included periscope camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 series is expected to launch in August with the next Samsung Galaxy Fold 2.

Via SamMobile