In the last few days, we got to know quite a lot about Samsung’s upcoming flagship, the Galaxy Note20. Pretty much everything that you need to know to decide whether the Note20 is worth upgrading to has been leaked. But it seems there is still a lot that we don’t know about the Galaxy Note20 and as we get closer to the official launch date, we’ll get to know more and more about the upcoming flagship Galaxy smartphone.

And today, we also have some new information about the Note20, courtesy of famous tipster Evan Blass(@evleaks). The tipster claims that besides Mystic Bronze and Mystic Gray colors, the Note20 will also be available in Mystic Green. The tipster also posted the image of the Mystic Green Galaxy Note20, giving us a closer look at what Mystic Green Note20 looks like.

Previous leaks suggest that Samsung Galaxy Note20 has a flat, lower-resolution 60 Hz screen, unprotected by Gorilla Glass 7 like the Note 20 Ultra, has a metal frame but a plastic back, has an S-Pen with higher latency (26 ms vs 9ms) than the Note 20 Ultra, has no expandable storage and is available in both 5G and just LTE.

The camera cluster features a 12-megapixel sensor with huge sensor pixels that have an edge length of 1.8 micrometers and support dual-pixel autofocus, another 12 megapixel sensor with an f / 2.2 aperture and at least 1.4 micrometer sensor pixels, which is used for ultra-wide-angle shots. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and a 64 megapixel sensor which is used triple optical zoom and which has an f / 2.0 aperture with 1.0 micrometre wide pixels. The cameras offer 30x space zoom and 8K videos recording.

The front-facing camera has 10-megapixels with dual-pixel autofocus and f / 2.2 aperture and .22 micron sensor pixels. The device does offer dual SIMs, a 4300mAh battery with quick charging up to 50% in 30 minutes, reverse wireless charging and wireless Dex. Like the Note 20 Ultra, the Note 20 also features Microsoft’s Project Cloud optimisation and OneNote syncing.

Samsung is going to launch the Galaxy Note20 series alongside Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch 3 on August 5.