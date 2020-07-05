Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Samsung is planning to hold its online-only Unpacked event on August 5th. Samsung is expected to launch the Note20 series, Fold 2 and Galaxy Watch3 at this event.

Unlike its predecessor, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will be somewhat cheaper and will be equipped with Samsung’s Ultrathin Glass (UTG) technology, which may allow Samsung to offer a stylus option for the device. Galaxy Note20 lineup, on the other hand, will have three variants — Galaxy Note20, Note20+, and Note20 Ultra.

The similarities between the Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note10+ are limited to the design aesthetic only. If we talk about the internals, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra packs pretty much all the latest components, as you’d expect from a flagship in mid-2020. The most premium model in the Note20 lineup packs Snapdragon 865+ and features a 120Hz LTPO display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1440(QHD). Another interesting feature about the Note20 Ultra is that users will be able to turn on QHD+120Hz at the same time, something which S20 users cannot do.

Source: IceUniverse