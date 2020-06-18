After the S20 lineup, Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 series will the company’s second flagship in 2020. But unlike last year’s S10 and Note10, the difference between Galaxy S20 and Note20 lineup seems to be quite significant, especially when it comes to the display.

All the handsets in the S20 lineup have support for the 120Hz screen refresh rate, making the display more fluid than a smartphone with a 60Hz screen refresh rate, but that’s not going to be the case with the upcoming Note20 series. We already reported the display of the Galaxy Note20 won’t be as good as that of the Note20+ as the former lacks 120Hz display.

Now, it seems that more details about the display of the Galaxy Note20 have surfaced online. According to one of Ice Universe’s latest tweets, the Note20 smartphone, which will be the entry-level smartphone in the Note20 series, will have a flat display, with a screen refresh rate of 60Hz and a screen resolution of 1080p.

Wide frame + flat screen + FHD resolution + 60Hz refresh rate.

It's a desperate specification.? — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 17, 2020

The tipster also revealed that the difference between the Note20 and Note20 Ultra will be quite significant. Ice Universe also has apprehension that the overall specifications of the Note20 may be lower than last year’s Note10. For those waiting patiently for the Note20 series to hit the market, this is definitely bad news.

I think its comprehensive specifications are even lower than Note10, at least Note10 is still curved screen and narrow bezel. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 17, 2020

Samsung is expected to unveil at least two new products in the month of August — Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Note20.