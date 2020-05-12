Despite the fact that 90H display technology had a significant impact on customers’ buying decisions last year, only a handful of smartphone manufacturers adopted the display technology. This year, however, it looks like a lot of companies are going to embrace the new 120Hz display technology — the numbers are certainly higher than the number of manufactures that made the switch to 90Hz last year.

Samsung is one such company that, in fact, has already made the switch to the 120Hz and the good news is, its upcoming flagship smartphone will also feature the similar 120Hz display technology, However, Samsung has confirmed to Ross Young, Founder/CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, only the Galaxy Note20+ will be equipped with the 120Hz LTPO display technology, while the Note20 will feature a display with 60Hz screen refresh rate.

Note 20 Update – while the Note 20+ remains LTPO and 120Hz, the Note 20 will be LTPS and 60Hz. Makes sense since LTPO costs more and should appear first in premium models. You can do 120Hz with LTPS, but it consumes a lot of power. LTPO is the best implementation for 120Hz. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 12, 2020

Note 20+ supports 120Hz, but Samsung confirmed to us that Note 20 does not. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 12, 2020

Previous rumors suggested 6.87-inches display with a screen resolution of 3096 x 1444. Sources close to the development also clarified that the Galaxy Note20 series will consist of two different handsets and not three, as opposed to the S20 series.

We currently don’t know much about the new Note20 series at this moment but as we approach the release date, we’ll certainly come across more leaks, revealing key pieces of information about the duo.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note20 series in the month of August this year.