So far most leaks have concentrated on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung’s true flagship handset for the second half of the year. Today however we have our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the junior partner of the series with a somewhat more palatable price.

Regular Samsung leaker Ice Universe posted a new market image, which can be seen below.

The device features a 1080P screen 1cm longer than the Note 10 running at only 60 Hz, feature a 12MP main, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultrawide, time-of-flight sensor and will reportedly cost around $999.

The handset is set to be released at a Samsung Unpacked event on the 5th August 2020. Samsung is reportedly planning to release a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Lite to address the affordability gap in 2021.