Despite the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra being launched more than a week ago, we still have not seen comprehensive reviews of the cameras of the handset.

Techradar is trying to change that by uploading some sample pictures which gives us an idea of the capabilities of the quad-camera device.

The most interesting feature to most readers are likely the performance of the 50x zoom periscope camera, and Techradar journalist Matt Swider has uploaded a series of shots taken on the device which I think will not disappoint.

Gallery

The pictures progress from 0.5x ultrawide / 1x regular / 5x optical / 50x digital and depicts various scenes around New York.

What do our readers think of the performance of the camera?

See the full specs of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range below:

Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series model Note 20 Ultra 5G Note 20 (5G) operating system Android 10 with Samsung One UI CPU Exynos 990 2.7 GHz Octacore CPU Display 6.9 inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display, 120 Hz, aspect ratio 19.3: 9, Gorilla Glass 7 6.7 inch Super AMOLED, 60 Hz resolution WQHD / 3200 x 1440 pixels, 508 ppi FHD + / 2400 x 1080 pixels, 393 ppi Storage 12 GB RAM, 256/512 GB (other storage options possible), MicroSD 8 GB RAM, 256 GB Main camera Triple camera, 108 MP aperture f / 1.8, 12 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 12 MP 5x optical zoom f / 3.0, laser auto focus, 50x space zoom Triple camera, 12 MP aperture f / 1.8, 12 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 64 MP telephoto 3x optical zoom f / 2.0, 30x space zoom Front camera 10 MP (f / 2.2, autofocus) Video Up to 8K recording (main camera) Cellular 2G, 3G, 4G / LTE, 5G-ready links Dual SIM + eSIM, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C (Gen 3.2), NFC, WiFi 6, Wireless DeX safety Face recognition, on-screen fingerprint reader, Samsung Pay, Samsung Knox, IP68 S-Pen Latency 9 ms Latency 26 ms battery pack 4500 mAh, quick charge, induction charging 4300 mAh, quick charge, induction charging Colours Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green Dimensions 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm 161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm

The handsets are available unlocked at Microsoft here.

via Techradar