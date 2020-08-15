Despite the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra being launched more than a week ago, we still have not seen comprehensive reviews of the cameras of the handset.

Techradar is trying to change that by uploading some sample pictures which gives us an idea of the capabilities of the quad-camera device.

The most interesting feature to most readers are likely the performance of the 50x zoom periscope camera, and Techradar journalist Matt Swider has uploaded a series of shots taken on the device which I think will not disappoint.

Gallery

The pictures progress from 0.5x ultrawide / 1x regular / 5x optical / 50x digital and depicts various scenes around New York.

What do our readers think of the performance of the camera?

See the full specs of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range below:

Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series
modelNote 20 Ultra 5GNote 20 (5G)
operating systemAndroid 10 with Samsung One UI
CPUExynos 990 2.7 GHz Octacore CPU
Display6.9 inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display, 120 Hz, aspect ratio 19.3: 9, Gorilla Glass 76.7 inch Super AMOLED, 60 Hz
resolutionWQHD / 3200 x 1440 pixels, 508 ppiFHD + / 2400 x 1080 pixels, 393 ppi
Storage12 GB RAM, 256/512 GB (other storage options possible), MicroSD8 GB RAM, 256 GB
Main cameraTriple camera, 108 MP aperture f / 1.8, 12 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 12 MP 5x optical zoom f / 3.0, laser auto focus, 50x space zoomTriple camera, 12 MP aperture f / 1.8, 12 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 64 MP telephoto 3x optical zoom f / 2.0, 30x space zoom
Front camera10 MP (f / 2.2, autofocus)
VideoUp to 8K recording (main camera)
Cellular2G, 3G, 4G / LTE, 5G-ready
linksDual SIM + eSIM, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C (Gen 3.2), NFC, WiFi 6, Wireless DeX
safetyFace recognition, on-screen fingerprint reader, Samsung Pay, Samsung Knox, IP68
S-PenLatency 9 msLatency 26 ms
battery pack4500 mAh, quick charge, induction charging4300 mAh, quick charge, induction charging
ColoursMystic Black, Mystic BronzeMystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green
Dimensions164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm

The handsets are available unlocked at Microsoft here.

via Techradar

Comments