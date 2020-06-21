Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, as the name suggests, will be the successor to the not-so-well received Galaxy Fold. The company has no plans to hold a special event dedicated to the Fold 2 launch. Instead, the company will launch the foldable smartphone alongside the Galaxy Note20 series at the Unpacked event, which is slated to take place on August 5.

Clearly, we’re less than two months away from the launch, and usually, this is the time when we get to know lots of exciting pieces of information about a device. This is exactly what’s happening with Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Fold 2. According to the famous tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a 7.7-inch(vs 7.3-inch in original Fold 2) inner display, something that goes in line with what reported a few days back.

The tipster also revealed some other exciting information related to Samsung’s upcoming foldable phone. The Galaxy Fold 2 will have a relatively thinner bezel — only 3.8mm!

Rumors of in-display selfie camera in the Fold 2 surfaced a few months back, but it was later believed that the hole punch design will house the selfie camera, as is the case with all the latest Samsung flagships. Now, Ice Universe shared some new information about the hole punch design. The tipster revealed that the diameter of the hole punch will be 4.8mm.