If you were planning to pick up a Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 this fall, you better get ready to stand in line.

According to Display Supply Chain Consultant CEO Ross Young, the device will be seriously supply-constrained.

Production really not starting till August. Almost none in July. Gonna be a late August or September launch. UTG volumes constrained until 2021, so order either early. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 16, 2020

This is reportedly mainly due to a shortage of the Ultra-Thin Glass being used for the first time on the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, with shortages expected all the way into 2021.

Samsung appears to be in no rush to launch the handset, with the leaked bootloader suggesting the software is far from finalized yet, being less than Bootloader Level v1.

The report suggests that the handset may hit the market well after the Samsung Galaxy Note20, likely sometime in mid-September.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will reportedly be somewhat cheaper, for a larger addressable market, and will benefit from the addition of Samsung’s Ultrathin Glass (UTG) technology. It will have a 7.7-inch internal screen (up from 7.3 inches) and will ditch the notch for an Infinity-O camera. It will, of course, have the latest Snapdragon 865 processor and 5G support.

Recently published patents also suggest Samsung will make the device water and dust resistant, which would help increase the longevity of the device tremendously.

The device, is expected to show up at Samsung’s Unpacked event on the 5th August, and we suggest, you were definitely planning to pick one up, that you take advantage of the pre-orders which are likely to open then.