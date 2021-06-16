Samsung’s popular Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will soon be available in a brand-new colour.

Winfuture’s Roland Quandt leaked the white Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, but they are actually already listed on one of Samsung’s regional websites.

The Galaxy Buds Pro is compatible with all Bluetooth devices and can last up to 5 hours on a single charge. Thanks to an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into each earbud, you can enjoy full fidelity sound.

The new Galaxy Buds Pro comes with improved sound quality and Ambient mode, and also better Active Noise Cancellation than the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. The more conical design of the buds means the headphones will also be seated a lot deeper in your ear than before.

Galaxy Buds Pro come in three stunning colours: timeless Phantom Black and Phantom Silver, and an incredible Phantom Violet to match with the Samsung Galaxy S21. The white model is not available yet, but should hit shelves soon.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is available for just $149.99 from Amazon, you can find the deal here.