Another spec sheet and comparison between the various Galaxy Buds was leaked earlier today, but it seems no-one is making a big deal about the most important new feature (next to ANC).

The spec sheet reveals the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro have an IP rating of IPX7. This means the Buds Pro are as waterproof as your phone (usually IP67) and means the Buds Pro “can be submerged up to 1 meter in water for 30 minutes.”

The earlier Buds only had an IP rating of IPX2: “Can resist water that hits the product at a 15° angle or less” which is basically light rain.

The AirPods and AirPods Pro only have an IP rating of IPX4, meaning they are “resistant to water splashes from any direction.”

This means if you have a set of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro it should be perfectly fine to shower, bath and even swim with your buds on (though that seems a sure way to lose them) and there is no reason to take them off when you wash your hair.

See the rest of the spec sheet and comparison below:

Nearly all the details of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro have leaked and recent marketing material revealed that the Galaxy Buds Pro will only cost $199.

Image source: evan blass Source: WalkingCat