Active Noise Cancellation is the main feature of the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, but unfortunately, on release, it still did not match the performance of the Apple AirPods Pro.

Samsung has now released two updates for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, both of which promised improved ANC.

The latest update takes the firmware to version R190XXU0AUB3 and has the following changelog:

The operating concept has been changed when the user wears one earbud.

Improved Active noise cancellation function.

Improved Ambient sound function.

Improved system stability and reliability

Those who tested it report some improvements, especially on the High ANC setting, but unfortunately, despite the two updates, it still doesn’t quite match the AirPods Pro.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro does offer more than just ANC, and is overall a more well-rounded headphone than the AirPods Pro.

The Galaxy Buds Pro is compatible with all Bluetooth devices and can last up to 5 hours on a single charge.

The new Galaxy Buds Pro will have the same in-ear design as the older Buds and Buds+, but with improved sound quality and Ambient mode, and better Active Noise Cancellation than the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. The more conical design of the buds means the headphones will also be seated a lot deeper in your ear than before. With an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into each earbud, you can enjoy great sound.

Galaxy Buds Pro come in three stunning colours: timeless Phantom Black and Phantom Silver, and an incredible Phantom Violet to match with the Samsung Galaxy S21.

via SamMobile