Nearly all the details of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro have leaked, except for the price, but now we know even that detail.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro truly wireless headphones will be Samsung’s second to offer Active Noise Cancellation and is expected to cost a bit more than the Samsung Galaxy Buds +.

Today Dutch site GalaxyClub revealed the earbuds will cost 229 Euro. Given the usual straight $/Euro conversion it should cost $229 in the USA, making it around $30 more expensive than the Buds Plus.

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will have the same in-ear design as the older Buds and Buds+, but with the usual improved sound quality, improved Ambient mode, and better Active Noise Cancellation than the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.

Other features revealed recently include a new left/right balance setting, a new equalizer mode, 3D spatial audio and a new automatic ambient mode.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro has the model number RM-190 a battery capacity of 60 mAh for the buds and 500 mAh for the case. The Buds Pro are reportedly IP68 water-resistant.

Externally the case looks the same as that of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, but inside it has deeper depressions due to the design of the earbuds.

Gallery

Samsung is set to release a new generation of Samsung Galaxy Buds next month, in violet, black, and silver – launched along with the Samsung Galaxy S21 series on the 14th January 2021.

Image source: evan blass, via SamMobile