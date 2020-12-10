We have already seen a number of renders of Samsung’s upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro truly wireless headphones, and today Evan Blass posted the full collection, all together.

As you can see from the image above, the design of these earbuds are in line with the existing Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds, with the case will be similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds will have the same in-ear design as the older Buds and Buds+, but with the usual improved sound quality, improved Ambient mode, and for the first time, will feature Active Noise Cancellation. Due to the in-ear design, these are expected to perform a lot better than the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.

Samsung is set to release a new generation of Samsung Galaxy Buds next month, in violet, black, and silver – launched along with the Samsung Galaxy S21 series on the 14th January 2021.

Source: evleaks