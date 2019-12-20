Samsung is all set to hold a special event for its upcoming flagship Galaxy S11 series of smartphones in the month of February next year. In the event, the company is also expected to release the much-awaited Galaxy Buds successor, which will be called Galaxy Buds+, according to rumors.

While we don’t know much about the mysterious Galaxy Buds+, Samsung uploaded the product page of the Galaxy Buds successor on their website a few days ago, which not only confirmed the existence of the earbuds but it also led to people thinking that the release might be just around the corner. Asides from the product page, folks over at XDA recently found two leaked videos of the upcoming Galaxy Bud+ earbuds, which gives a glimpse of what the earbuds will look like.

As you can see in the above videos, the design of the upcoming Galaxy Buds+ earbuds is exactly the same as the original Galaxy Buds. However, aside from design, the video didn’t give us any information about the specs of the earbuds, leaving us in the dark about whether or not it will have support for Active Noise Cancellation(ANC).

The information about the price is also not known at this moment, but we expect the price range to be under $150.

via: Slashleaks