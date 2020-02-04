Samsung Galaxy Buds+ official app now available in Apple App Store

by Pradeep

 

Later this month, Samsung is going to officially announce Galaxy Buds+, the successor to the Galaxy Buds truly wireless earbuds. As you can expect from a successor, Samsung will deliver better sound quality and battery life with Buds+ wireless earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will pack an 85mAh battery that can run up to 12 hours on a single charge. Additionally, call quality will be improved by upgrading from 2 microphones per bud to 4 microphones, which should offer better reception and noise cancellation. This would address one of the biggest complaints of the buds. Other improvements include a new case design; which now contains physical L and R buttons that are situated below the case’s charging indication LED. Pressing these buttons reveals the charge of each individual earbud- which was previously only possible through the Galaxy Wearable app.

Galaxy Buds+ is compatible with iPhone 7 or later with the iOS 10 and higher versions. Samsung will also release a companion app for iPhone users who own Galaxy Buds+. This companion app got accidentally published today and you can download it from App Store. This app can be used to connect Galaxy Buds+ to an iPhone and also for updating the Galaxy Buds+ firmware.

We will get more information about Galaxy Buds+ from Samsung in the coming weeks.

You can download the app here from App Store.

