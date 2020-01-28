Galaxy S20 series is perhaps the most hyped Samsung release to date. And it’ll continue to enjoy the attention until it becomes available for purchase. Besides the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung is also going to launch the Galaxy Buds+, a Galaxy Buds successor. Both of them are going to be showcased at Samsung’s Unpacked event, which is taking place on February 11 in San Francisco.

However, what’s worse is that the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Buds+ won’t immediately be able for the public to buy. According to tipster Max Weinbach, buyers will have to wait almost a month from the launch event to get their hands on the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Buds+ as both of them will be made available for the public to purchase in the first Friday of March.

What it means is that you’ll likely be able to pre-order the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Buds+ on the launch date, but the shipping will begin on the first Friday of March.

Interestingly, Samsung is going to bring the Galaxy Z Flip, which is Samsung’s first clamshell foldable phone, to the market before the S20 series and Galaxy Buds+. The Galaxy Z Flip will launch on February 14 as an AT&T exclusive.

The Galaxy S20 series of smartphones will have IP668 around 5 meters and will have a pre-installed screen protector. The most expensive S20 will be the S20 Ultra which is expected to retail for $1,300. The Galaxy Buds+ earbuds, on the other hand, is expected to be priced at $149.99.

Source: Max Weinbach