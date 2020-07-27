After leaking many details of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live via its Gear Wearables app, Samsung must have just given up, because the company has now published the full user manual of the new truly wireless earbuds.

If you are already planning to pick up a pair of the headphones, you can now familiarize yourself with the use of the bean-shaped buds.

The manual reveals that the earbuds will come with rubber wing tips, but also interestingly says that its use is mandatory, else it “may hurt your ears.”

The full specs of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have already leaked as has the price. See the manual here.

Name Samsung Galaxy Buds Live SM-R180 Weight 5.6 g Speaker 12mm driver, tuned by AKG Microphones 3, 2 internal, 1 Always On external Microphone Sensors Touch, Accelerometer, Hall sensor, proximity sensor Battery life 4.5 hrs talk time

5.5 hrs playback with ANC

7.5 hrs playback without ANC and AOM

20 with playback with case with ANC and AOM

28 hrs playback with case without ANC and AOM Extra rubber outer shells (3 sizes) for better fit. Charging USB-C, Qi wireless, 35 min of playback for 3 minutes charging Colours Mystic Black, Mystic White, Mystic Bronze Price 190 Euro, $220

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds will offer Active Noise Cancellation(ANC) despite the fact that it won’t fully seal your ear canal. An extra rubber shell will allow users to adjust the size of the beans to fit their ears better.

The wireless charging case will be even smaller than the already small Galaxy Buds+ case, and will in shape resembles Apple’s Airpod case more.

Samsung is expected to launch its iconic-looking Samsung Galaxy Buds Live truly wireless earbuds with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

via SamMobile, Tizenhelp