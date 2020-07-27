A few days ago the full specs of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Buds Live leaked, but those leaks did not include the pricing of the devices.
Today Ishan Agarwal filled that gap by leaking the pricing of the two devices.
Exclusive for MSP: Here are the prices of upcoming Samsung Galaxy products in Europe.
Note20 4G: €999
Note20 5G: €1,099
Note20 Ultra 5G starts at €1,349
256GB Base Storage.
Buds Live: ~€189
Note: May differ a bit due to VAT
Link for full info: https://t.co/ndWIMBVVU6 pic.twitter.com/MmDcGqshsK
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 27, 2020
That makes the Note 20 series about 50 euro more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 range, despite the base Note 20 being a poorer handset than the base Note 10, for example having a plastic back and flat screen.
See the full specs below:
|Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series
|model
|Note 20 Ultra 5G
|Note 20 (5G)
|operating system
|Android 10 with Samsung One UI
|CPU
|Exynos 990 2.7 GHz Octacore CPU
|Display
|6.9 inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display, 120 Hz, aspect ratio 19.3: 9, Gorilla Glass 7
|6.7 inch Super AMOLED, 60 Hz
|resolution
|WQHD / 3200 x 1440 pixels, 508 ppi
|FHD + / 2400 x 1080 pixels, 393 ppi
|Storage
|12 GB RAM, 256/512 GB (other storage options possible), MicroSD
|8 GB RAM, 256 GB
|Main camera
|Triple camera, 108 MP aperture f / 1.8, 12 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 12 MP 5x optical zoom f / 3.0, laser auto focus, 50x space zoom
|Triple camera, 12 MP aperture f / 1.8, 12 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 64 MP telephoto 3x optical zoom f / 2.0, 30x space zoom
|Front camera
|10 MP (f / 2.2, autofocus)
|Video
|Up to 8K recording (main camera)
|Cellular
|2G, 3G, 4G / LTE, 5G-ready
|links
|Dual SIM + eSIM, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C (Gen 3.2), NFC, WiFi 6, Wireless DeX
|safety
|Face recognition, on-screen fingerprint reader, Samsung Pay, Samsung Knox, IP68
|S-Pen
|Latency 9 ms
|Latency 26 ms
|battery pack
|4500 mAh, quick charge, induction charging
|4300 mAh, quick charge, induction charging
|Colours
|Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze
|Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green
|Dimensions
|164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm
|161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm
via MySmartPrice