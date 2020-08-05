Along with the new Note20 series smartphones and Galaxy Watch3, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live truly wireless earbuds were officially launched by Samsung. The Galaxy Buds Live comes with the much awaited active noise cancellation feature.

Galaxy Buds Live were engineered to bring your sound to life. Combining AKG’s sound expertise with Samsung’s legacy of hardware innovation, Galaxy Buds Live offer a truly immersive audio experience. With a 12mm speaker and bass duct, the audio sounds deep and rich, allowing you to enjoy music the way the artist intended. With three microphones and a Voice Pickup Unit, your earbuds home in on your voice and ensure you always come through loud and clear on the phone. These earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for open type, allowing you to tune out distractions like passing cars and loud laundry machines, while still being able to tune into important announcements and conversations.

Galaxy Buds Live Tech Specs:

Name Samsung Galaxy Buds Live SM-R180 Weight 5.6 g Speaker 12mm driver, tuned by AKG Microphones 3, 2 internal, 1 Always On external Microphone Sensors Touch, Accelerometer, Hall sensor, proximity sensor Battery life 4.5 hrs talk time

5.5 hrs playback with ANC

7.5 hrs playback without ANC and AOM

20 with playback with case with ANC and AOM

28 hrs playback with case without ANC and AOM Extra rubber outer shells (3 sizes) for better fit. Charging USB-C, Qi wireless, 35 min of playback for 3 minutes charging Colours Mystic Black, Mystic White, Mystic Bronze Price 190 Euro, $170

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds will offer Active Noise Cancellation(ANC) despite the fact that it won’t fully seal your ear canal. An extra rubber shell will allow users to adjust the size of the beans to fit their ears better. The wireless charging case will be even smaller than the already small Galaxy Buds+ case, and will in shape resembles Apple’s AirPod case more.

Pricing and Availability:

The Galaxy Buds Live will be available starting tomorrow, August 6 for $169.99, and will come in Mystic Bronze, Mystic White, and Mystic Black.

Source: Samsung