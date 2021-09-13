Galaxy Buds Live

Along with the new Note20 series smartphones, Samsung announced Galaxy Buds Live truly wireless earbuds last year. The Galaxy Buds Live is now available for just $104 from Amazon US. Find the deal here.

With a 12mm speaker and bass duct, the audio sounds deep and rich. With three microphones and a Voice Pickup Unit, your earbuds home in on your voice and ensure you always come through loud and clear on the phone. These earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for open type, allowing you to tune out distractions like passing cars and loud laundry machines.

Galaxy Buds Live Tech Specs:

NameSamsung Galaxy Buds Live SM-R180
Weight5.6 g
Speaker12mm driver, tuned by AKG
Microphones3, 2 internal, 1 Always On external Microphone
SensorsTouch, Accelerometer, Hall sensor, proximity sensor
Battery life4.5 hrs talk time
5.5 hrs playback with ANC
7.5 hrs playback without ANC and AOM
20 with playback with case with ANC and AOM
28 hrs playback  with case without ANC and AOM
Extrarubber outer shells (3 sizes) for better fit.
ChargingUSB-C, Qi wireless,  35 min of playback for 3 minutes charging
ColoursMystic Black, Mystic White, Mystic Bronze
Price190 Euro, $170

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds will offer Active Noise Cancellation(ANC) despite the fact that it won’t fully seal your ear canal. An extra rubber shell will allow users to adjust the size of the beans to fit their ears better. The wireless charging case will be even smaller than the already small Galaxy Buds+ case, and will in shape resembles Apple’s AirPod case more.

Find the deal here at Amazon US.

