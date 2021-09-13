Along with the new Note20 series smartphones, Samsung announced Galaxy Buds Live truly wireless earbuds last year. The Galaxy Buds Live is now available for just $104 from Amazon US. Find the deal here.

With a 12mm speaker and bass duct, the audio sounds deep and rich. With three microphones and a Voice Pickup Unit, your earbuds home in on your voice and ensure you always come through loud and clear on the phone. These earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for open type, allowing you to tune out distractions like passing cars and loud laundry machines.

Galaxy Buds Live Tech Specs:

Name Samsung Galaxy Buds Live SM-R180 Weight 5.6 g Speaker 12mm driver, tuned by AKG Microphones 3, 2 internal, 1 Always On external Microphone Sensors Touch, Accelerometer, Hall sensor, proximity sensor Battery life 4.5 hrs talk time

5.5 hrs playback with ANC

7.5 hrs playback without ANC and AOM

20 with playback with case with ANC and AOM

28 hrs playback with case without ANC and AOM Extra rubber outer shells (3 sizes) for better fit. Charging USB-C, Qi wireless, 35 min of playback for 3 minutes charging Colours Mystic Black, Mystic White, Mystic Bronze Price 190 Euro, $170

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds will offer Active Noise Cancellation(ANC) despite the fact that it won’t fully seal your ear canal. An extra rubber shell will allow users to adjust the size of the beans to fit their ears better. The wireless charging case will be even smaller than the already small Galaxy Buds+ case, and will in shape resembles Apple’s AirPod case more.

Find the deal here at Amazon US.