A quality soundbar is needed to complete your dream home cinema. If you are looking for one, the LG SP9YA channel soundbar won’t fail you. Making it more attractive is the $350 you can save on it today!

LG SP9YA channel soundbar will complete your audio experience due to the marvelous features it offers. Using the 5.1.2. channels it has, sound effects are in full effect every time you have your movie nights. Meanwhile, the 570W audio makes sure that you are immersed in your favorite entertainment, while the wireless subwoofer enhances with the bar’s front height channels for room-filling sound. Add to that is the Dolby Atmos that envelops you in sound. It also pairs with height channels, resulting in robust, moving audio that flows everywhere, even overhead.

Further intensifying the audio quality is the partnership of LG with Meridian Technology. With all the things mentioned, you can enjoy the full benefit of high-resolution audio (24 bit / 192 kHz), allowing you to hear everything as you’re supposed to. Moreover, there is no need to fear the loss of sound quality when connecting an external source using an HDMI cable. And with only one high-speed HDMI cable needed, the installation of the bar is fast, easy, and neat. That said, say goodbye to messy cables and a complex sound system.

Furthermore, the wireless connectivity of LG SP9YA makes everything more convenient for anyone. With its built-in Bluetooth 5.1 offering faster speeds and more excellent range, it’s totally effortless to wirelessly pair to your LG soundbar. In addition, it has multi-platform support, making it possible to give your commands using voice assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Also, you can control Chromecast, AirPlay 2, and more through this LG soundbar.